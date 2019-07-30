Belize News, Reporter.bz

Man Grabs Dozens Of Scratch-Off Tickets, On Camera
The Reporter is trying to get more information on this video sent to us moments ago. If you know the identity of this person who ‘stole’ these Scratch-off tickets from his neighborhood store, you are asked to call the nearest Police Station. Apparently they are looking for this fellow too – and we’re sure it’s not to provide an escort so he can collect his winnings if he strikes the $15,000 prize.
Editors Note:
Some sarcastic readers heard about this news article and said they believe that most people will root-for the thief, and want to see the comedic developments when a lucky ticket that was in that garb will be collected.
The Gameco company, which facilitates those scratch-off tickets sold in Belize has stated that all the tickets that were at that shop will be voided, and scratch-off tickets are serialized with a QR code, that facilitates the verification of where a ticket was purchased and used to validate collection when a winner comes to collect.
oh! darn it – the GRAB that turned out to not worth anything
