Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Murder Victim Names Killers? A premonition of the danger that was in his midst caused him to wite a note that listed the names of three persons who should be investigated in the event...
  • BDF and GAF Face-off in Sarstoon An incident – the latest since the May 10th Referendum when Belize voted “Yes to the ICJ” – involving members of the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV), personnel from the Sarstoon...
  • Andre Vega Ordered to Pay Back $400,000 On Thursday, July 25th. Andre Vega, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Lands Gaspar Vega, was ordered by the Supreme Court last week to repay the...
  • NINE DAYS – NO CHARGES! Cops Await Ballistics Result Nine days after Allyson Major, 36, was killed at the foot of the Swing Bridge in Belize City by a bullet fired from the gun of a cop pursuing him,...
  

Woman Dead, Man Wounded Following Stabbing in Dangriga

Woman Dead, Man Wounded Following Stabbing in Dangriga
July 28
10:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sunday, July 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

Police have confirmed that a woman was fatally stabbed in Dangriga and that a second victim, a man, also suffered stab wounds and is in a stable condition at the Southern Regional Hospital.

According to Police Commissioner, Chester Williams, “the incident so far appeared to be an act of jealousy and police are looking for one suspect.”

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. The full story in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Man Collapses, Dies During Coast Guard Training Saturday, July 27th. 2019 – By Marion Ali = A man from Libertad Village, Corozal is dead after he suddenly collapsed upon finishing the first of three stages of a...
  • Woman Dead, Man Wounded Following Stabbing in Dangriga Sunday, July 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali – Police have confirmed that a woman was fatally stabbed in Dangriga and that a second victim, a man, also suffered stab...
  • Merging Passion & Fashion Sustainable art fashion seems to be the next big thing in the fashion world and single mother Deona Pilgrim is wasting no time in tapping into the local and international...
  • Farewell Kelly! By Marion Ali – Last night the Taiwanese Embassy held a farewell reception at the Radisson Fort George Hotel for Kelly Chang, its Second Secretary whose tour of duty has...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.