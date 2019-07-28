Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, July 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

Police have confirmed that a woman was fatally stabbed in Dangriga and that a second victim, a man, also suffered stab wounds and is in a stable condition at the Southern Regional Hospital.

According to Police Commissioner, Chester Williams, “the incident so far appeared to be an act of jealousy and police are looking for one suspect.”

