Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, July 27th. 2019 – By Marion Ali =

A man from Libertad Village, Corozal is dead after he suddenly collapsed upon finishing the first of three stages of a recruitment exercise held by the Belize Coast Guard Service this morning.

Brigel Teck, 31, had already completed the 200-yard swim, which was the first stage of the exercise, and was getting out of the water when he collapsed.

BERT technicians, who were already on the scene for the exercise, could not find a pulse on him, but tried to rescucitate him. Their efforts were futile and he was rushed to the KHMH, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Teck was one of over 300 persons who took part in today’s Coast Guard Recruitment Exercise – a screening process that includes swimming, running, and a written exam – in the hopes of being selected to join the ranks of the Coast Guard.

