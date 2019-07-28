Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, July 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

The woman who was killed during a dispute at her house in Dangriga this morning has been identified as Geraldine Flowers, 41.

Reports are that she was at home in the New Site area sometime before 6:00 a.m., when her ex-boyfriend showed up and the two got into a dispute.

Police Commissioner, Chester Williams has indicated that she was stabbed and that a man, who we learned to be Samuel Reid, 36 – a friend of Flowers who was at the house at the time – was stabbed and shot. He was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital, and later transferred to the KHMH, for medical treatment.

Flowers was pronounced dead at the Southern Regional Hospital.

Police have recovered several live and expended rounds from the scene and have detained the estranged boyfriend pending charges.

