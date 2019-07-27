Belize News, Reporter.bz

Woman Allegedly Stabs Man
July 27
10:27 2019
By Marion Ali
A man was reportedly stabbed last night (Friday July 26th.) in Belize City. The person who committed the stabbing, a woman, claims she stabbed the man when he choked her for refusing to have sexual intercourse with him.
According to the woman, she was socializing at a residence on Racoon Street Extension along with the man when he demanded to have sexual intercourse with her for $20; but when she refused, he choked her and she pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. The full story in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER
