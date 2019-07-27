Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, July 27th. – By Marion Ali –

Yesterday a new Attorney joined the Bar Association, and is now qualified and able to practice law in Belize.

Kara Nisbet Hotchandani, 27, was called to the Bar after Senior Counsel, Eamon Courtenay moved her application to be called to the Bar in front of the Chief Justice, Kenneth Benjamin.

A graduate of Duke University in the US with special focus in Banking and Finance Law, Ms Nisbet told us that Mr. Courtenay had assisted her some years ago in supporting her to sit the New York Bar Exam, so she thought it fitting that her legal career should come full circle – asking him to move her application.

In her speech, Ms Nisbet shared that it was Mr Courtenay and his wife, Senior Counsel Denise Courtenay who influenced her as a child.

She expressed gratitude to the people, including her husband, Sunjay Hochandani seen with her in the picture, who supported her to make a career in law possible.