Belize News, Reporter.bz

A premonition of the danger that was in his midst caused him to wite a note that listed the names of three persons who should be investigated in the event that anything tragic ever happened to him, and this week that note, along with other evidence gathered by cops, is at the center of a murder investigation following the discovery of Porfilio Nino’s body stuffed inside a shallow grave on his farm.

Today the Reporter was able to confirm that several persons, including those named in Nino’s note, have been detained for questioning, though no charges have been laid.

Nino’s body was discovered on the morning of Tuesday, July 23rd by one of his friends who had set out with family members to search for him, three days after he was reported missing. That individual, along with others was reportedly walking on the farm located about two miles behind Maya Mopan Village when he noticed an area in the soil which appeared disturbed. Using his machete the individual commenced digging into the soil and almost immediately he made the shocking discovery that he had stumbled upon the burial site of his friend.

Authorities were quickly called in to investigate what was now confirmed as a murder. Nino’s body was extracted and carted away to the Western Regional Hospital’s Morgue where a post mortem examination confirmed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The discovery of Nino’s body was the tragic end of a mysterious chain of events witnessed by Nino’s daughter, Yanira Rivas. Rivas told the Reporter that the last time she saw her father alive was on Friday, January 19th when he invited the entire family to spend the day with him on his farm.

Rivas said that on that Friday she begged her father to leave the farm and to live with her in Valley of Peace instead of living under the conditions that he was living. Rivas explained that her father told her that he would think about it, and eventually he told her that he would take her up on the offer but only after he had sold the remainder of his watermelon crops.

On Saturday morning Rivas said that her father called her as he usually would and again he made his usual afternoon call – ”he called me Saturday afternoon and asked me if it is true that a hurricane was coming and I told him that I am not aware of that but that I know that a hard rain was going to come down during the night. Then he told me that he was going to call me in the night, but he never called me. And then on Saturday night when I went to sleep I dreamed that someone was killing my dad. I woke up around 3:00 a.m., to use the bathroom and drink water. I went back to my bed and I started with the same dream again. I dreamed that I reached a house and that they were having a wake and when I see that it was my dad in the casket I started to cry.”

Rivas explained that when she woke up that morning she told her husband about the dream she had about her dad and informed him that she would call her father to check up on him. Rivas said that when she called the phone went unanswered and at first she thought that maybe her father was busy but that he would check in on her for his usual afternoon call. When he didn’t, she felt that something was amiss and she even sent him credits in the event that he did not have any.

When evening approached and Nino had still not called her or answered any of her calls Rivas said that she told her husband that she would travel to the farm to check on her father. She was advised by her husband not to since it was already late, but despite those warnings, Rivas said that along with her aunt and son she journeyed to the village where she met one of her father’s friends who also confirmed that he had not seen Nino for a couple of days.

Rivas said that by then it was 9:00 in the night but she was convinced that her father was in some sort of danger and so she set out on foot to the farmhouse. She said that when she reached her father’s farmhouse it was unlit and she found his dog on the bed trembling, and beside the dog she found his cellphone with multiple unanswered calls.

After making several rounds around the shed Rivas said that one of her friends called her and advised her to leave the farm because it was dangerous. Rivas immediately left walking and headed straight to the Belmopan Police Station where she reported her father as a missing person.

On the following day, Rivas said that she returned to the farm with additional backup from family members and they again did a sweep of the farmhouse and surrounding areas but were unable to turn up any clues. Placing a strong emphasis on her faith Rivas said that she prayed that she would find at least a clue which would lead her to her father and shortly after, she happened upon a trail of bloodstains leading her to the discovery of her father’s prosthetic leg.

On Tuesday Rivas said that she had the feeling that her father did not want her to see him when he was found and so she stayed home. Shortly after, she received a call from a family member informing her that her father’s body was just found.

According to Rivas, nothing was stolen from her father’s shed so she is certain that it was not a case of robbery. Rivas, however, said that her father had informed multiple family members that someone had threatened his life over monies that the individual owed him.

”I found a letter in his clothes written by my dad because I know my dad’s handwriting. Some other people cannot read what my dad writes. I can read everything that he writes and on that paper, there are three names which he listed. When he used to call me he used to tell me that he wanted to come out from there because he had some problems with somebody.”

Nino reportedly moved to live on his farm six months ago following a breakup with his common-law wife. His daughter vouched that he was a friendly, kind and hard-working person who made his living selling produce from his farm.

The grieving daughter told the Reporter that she will not rest until the person or persons responsible for her father’s murder are sent to prison.