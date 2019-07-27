Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali –

Last night the Taiwanese Embassy held a farewell reception at the Radisson Fort George Hotel for Kelly Chang, its Second Secretary whose tour of duty has come to an end.

Ms Chang served at the Embassy for three years and was instrumental in coordinating with the Ministries of Education and Culture, as well as Health, and Investment and Trade on bilateral relations between Belize and Taiwan, as well as with the media at one point.

On Monday, Ms Chang departs Belize to Taiwan to assume her new responsibilty at Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Organizations.

While she looks forward to her new assignment, Ms Chang indicated that she loves Belize and plans to return to visit friends that she made during her time here.

The mission’s new Second Secretary, Hugh Liu, is already in the country and says he looks forward to picking up right where Ms Chang left off.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO