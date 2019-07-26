Belize News, Reporter.bz

Nine days after Allyson Major, 36, was killed at the foot of the Swing Bridge in Belize City by a bullet fired from the gun of a cop pursuing him, Police have been unable to bring any charges against the officer. The Reporter has been informed that investigators are awaiting the results of a ballistics test done on the firearms of the officers involved in order to single out one. It is expected that the results will be completed by Thursday evening and then those will be handed over to the DPP’s Office for a final determination of the charge which will be brought against the officer.

While the Reporter has confirmed that investigators believe that the fatal shot was fired by a Corporal of Police who was the highest-ranking officer in the vehicle, the Reporter will withhold the name of the individual until he has been formally charged.

A close friend of the deceased, Geovannie Brackett, told the Reporter today that the family will be holding back on their comments on the delay in charges until after the funeral this Saturday. According to Brackett, the family needs to grieve in peace and as such will be giving authorities until the beginning of next week to lay charges against whoever is responsible.

On Friday, there was an outcry from the family after they were allegedly summoned to the Queen Street Police Station to witness a K-9 search of the red pickup which Major was driving when he was killed. The family refused to attend, claiming that the vehicle had been in custody of Police for three days, on their compound, and they could hardly trust any search done by Police under those circumstances. The Reporter, upon hearing those allegations from the family, did issue a query in the official Police/Media chat group but got no response other than the standard quote that the matter was under investigation.

On Monday Major’s family held a candlelight vigil in the Battlefield Park in downtown Belize City under the theme “One too Many,” in memory of the many lives that have been lost to gun violence. Family and friends of the slain teacher called for peace and the need for authorities to conduct a full, unbiased and prompt investigation into the matter.

Major was shot around 4:00 pm after a Police chase which started on George Street, then onto South Street and Regent Street. Police claim that they had Major under observation, and saw him receive a suspicious package, leading to the pursuit. They further claim that they saw him throw the package out the vehicle on Regent Street. Cops would later claim that they returned to the scene and retrieved a package containing 118.9 grams of cannabis. The chase ended at the foot of the Swing Bridge after Major was hit in the back of the head by a bullet which penetrated the rear glass of the pickup. He was rushed to the KHMH by Police Officers but died the next morning. Major’s burial is scheduled for this Saturday, July 27th.