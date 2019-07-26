Belize News, Reporter.bz

A man has sued the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for Malpractice after his wife died last month from cancer. He says that the negligence and inefficiencies they encountered at the hospital brought his wife, Irma Samuels-Reneau undue suffering, and delayed whatever possibilities she had to fight the sickness, because the necessary information was not shared with them when it should have been.

Floyd Reneau told the media on Wednesday in front of the hospital that he initially took his wife to the KHMH in November of 2017 for a common obstruction in the stomach and she underwent a surgery. But from the time they returned two weeks later for a follow-up session, he said the services rendered left much to be desired.

“The physician was not in. They stated they would give us a new appointment, and they were going to call us back to give us a new appointment. That was not done. I took my wife back home and started treating her – feeding her healthy food – she gained her energy back, she gained her weight back. [We were] still waiting for a copy of the biopsy because they took a mass from her stomach. What the content of the mass was we did not know so we are still trying to figure it out. So we kept coming back, to no avail. We don’t know anything,” Reneau lamented.

The widower said that his wife took ill again in June of 2018, and was rushed back to the KHMH, but that her file was nowhere to be found. “They didn’t have any information on her. Two other doctors kept tracking down the treating physician; they finally found him three days later. He stated that, “I don’t remember giving her the surgery.” I said, “Yes you did.”

Reneau said a second biopsy was performed on his wife and that he took it privately to Belmopan to be tested. The results came back negative, he said, but he knew something was wrong because she was sick again. He said the doctors wanted to perform the same procedure on her and referred them to a different doctor, but that the procedure this time was risky because now they had to use a needle.

“When they cut her, what they saw we don’t know, but the stomach started swelling. Now they claim they saw a mass; they saw a tumor. By looking through the files I’m seeing that they did see a tumor. But if you saw a tumor, where is the copy of this biopsy report? …The doctor saw this. If the doctor saw this and you’re a chief surgeon, why didn’t you refer the patient right away? If the cancer does not shrink, it will spread. We did not know all this, so that is what happened, it came back as a monster! …This should have been an urgent case. …If these people did their job she could have been here!” the grieving husband shared.

“This facility knew that she had pre-cancer. This is a copy of the biopsy report or whatever they claim is the biopsy report. This biopsy was done November 29th. This result came back August 16th, 2018. We did not receive this until February of this year. That’s 15 months later. She can’t be alive 15 months later! …I watched her suffer. I watched her in pain. I watched her lose all the weight.”

Reneau said he made complaints to the hospital’s administration from the time he realized that his wife was not getting better and he was getting no straight answers to his questions about what was the problem. He said he decided to take his wife to the US in December 2018 for advanced treatment and that was where they discovered she had stage 4 colon cancer.

He said his wife wanted to settle the case with the KHMHA before she died and he gave the hospital a list of demands, to which they did not respond. Irma Reneau died on June 23, just over a month ago. Reneau is now left to fight for her cause and it is not an easy one because he remembers the suffering she endured, when he is convinced she could have received the necessary treatment in a timely fashion if only the hospital’s professionals had treated the case with urgency and provided the information they needed.

Reneau told the Reporter that they sent a demand letter to the KHMH, setting out the facts and advising that they were open to discussions but the KHMH did not respond to their letter. He said he followed up by telephone with an official at the hospital, who advised him that the matter was forwarded to Belmopan. Weeks passed, he said, without a response.

Reneau said he met last week with the Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero, who he said was not aware of the matter until last week when he received the file.

No one from the Ministry, including Dr. Manzanero could comment on the matter, on the basis of patient confidentiality and because it is now a legal matter. The KHMH sent out a press release acknowledging that a legal claim has been filed on the matter and that the hospital’s legal counsel is reviewing the claim. It went on to say that any legal claim that is submitted requires reasonable time to allow for complete and objective review.