Belize News, Reporter.bz

Fatal Accident On The Hummingbird Highway

July 26
12:12 2019
Friday, July 26th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

Police say that an accident occurred around 7:15pm. last night (Thursday July 25th.) in front of Hershey’s. on the Hummingbird Highway. When they arrived at the scene, Police observed a Ford Escape SUV with extensive damages, as well as the motionless body of a man on the road.

Based on an identification card the man had on him, Police determined his name to be Adar Adad Awe, 41, of Orange Walk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later discovered that another man, Dario Melendez, 27, of Trial Farm Village, Orange Walk, in whose name the vehicle was registered, was taken to the Western Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Police also recovered a handgun at the scene. They are now investigating how the accident happened.

