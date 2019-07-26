Belize News, Reporter.bz

An incident – the latest since the May 10th Referendum when Belize voted “Yes to the ICJ” – involving members of the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV), personnel from the Sarstoon Temash Institute of Indigenous Management (SATIIM) and Belize Defense Force (BDF) soldiers, occurred in the Sarstoon River on Tuesday morning and could have ended in a life-threatening situation for the civilians, had the BDF not intervened. But Belize will protest the actions of the GAF military personnel, the Reporter has confirmed.

CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Pat Andrews informed the Reporter that the BDF has provided their official report of the incident and that Belize will send a strong letter of protest to the Guatemalan government about this latest interception of a Belizean contingent in the Sarstoon.

CEO Andrews shared a press release based on the BDF report, which stated that the Belizean vessel with seven civilians, including Maheia, and Martin Cus of SATIIM, approached the FOB at around 9:23 on Tuesday morning, and requested an escort to proceed into the Sarstoon River to Black Creek in order to conduct their investigation. The report continues that the Belizeans were being escorted by the Belize Coast Guard in a BDF metal shark patrol vessel when two Guatemalan metal shark vessels intercepted them and tried to turn them back.

“The BDF patrol commander informed them that they will not return and that the civilians are being escorted by them. They proceeded along the river, however the BDF patrol vessel had some mechanical issues some 4 km short of their destination and had to return to base,” the report stated.

But while leader of the BTV, Wil Maheia agreed that it was engine problems that the BDF experienced that prompted them to abandon the trip, he said there are a few inaccuracies in that BDF report. Maheia told the Reporter when he and the personnel from the Sarstoon Temash Institute of Indigenous Management (SATIIM) checked in at the BDF’s Forward Operating Base, as is required, they were never escorted by any Coast Guard personnel or anyone else for that matter.

Maheia said they passed the Coast Guard personnel at another location on their way. He said that the BDF gave them permission to go to the Black Creek location where the SATIIM personnel wanted to investigate a report of illegal logging by Guatemalans and that it was while they were on their way that the GAF personnel – one vessel, not two – intercepted them. He added that the BDF probably knew the GAF were in pursuit of him and his crew and came to intervene, because the two military bases are in clear view of each other and the BDF must have seen when the GAF personnel left their base.

Maheia said that when the Guatemalan military vessel edged up close to their vessel, one of its eight heavily-armed military men told them that they were in Guatemala and needed to get written permission to proceed; the option they were given was to turn back. He said they resisted that order and proceeded on their way and that the GAF boat captain navigating their vessel to consistently block the Belizeans, and creating swells in the river that almost capsized their boat. This was when the BDF patrol, approached and blocked the Guatemalan boat. The Guatemalans continued their attempts to intimidate the civilians, but the BDF kept between them and accompanied them until their engine shut down.

Maheia said there was only one GAF vessel that intercepted them, and that was likely so because on Tuesdays when the BDF change their shifts at Cadenas, the GAF uses one of their vessels to follow the BDF. Maheia nonetheless applauded the Belizean soldiers who did not stand down and who kept – as the Belizean Flag connotes – shoulder to shoulder with them on the trip.

Maheia told us that this was the first expedition that Belizeans have taken down the Sarstoon since Referendum Day because in his opinion, we are afraid to go there. He added that there are some naturalized Belizeans who live on the Guatemalan side who make frequent trips in the river, but the Guatemalan military sees them as Guatemalans and does not harass them.

The MFA release ends by saying that they are lodging “a strong protest to this most recent incident which we find to be very disappointing and demonstrates bad faith at a time when both countries have made significant progress in moving towards a permanent solution to the long standing unfounded claim.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO