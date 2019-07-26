Belize News, Reporter.bz

Andre Vega Ordered to Pay Back $400,000

July 26
20:07 2019
On Thursday, July 25th. Andre Vega, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Lands Gaspar Vega, was ordered by the Supreme Court last week to repay the government more than $400,000 which he illegally received as compensation for a parcel of land near the Haulover Bridge – land which was already privately owned. Vega, however, intends to appeal the ruling and fight the order to repay the sum which the Court ruled he illegally obtained.

Supreme Court Justice Courtenay Abel ruled that the $400,000 that the Ministry of Natural Resources paid to Vega as compensation for a duplicate Minister’s Fiat Grant amounted to unjust enrichment, and ordered him to return the money to the government.

Vega’s attorney, Estevan Perera told the Reporter that his client intends to file an appeal following the written ruling, which they say they have not yet received. Perera added that they will be filing a submission for a stay of execution while they seek an appeal.

The transaction came to public attention in 2016 and caused a wave of controversy as Vega and attorney Sharon Pitts both received extraordinary compensation for lands that were already owned. The land, which totaled more than an acre, was sold to Hilmar Alamilla, a known Vega associate, for a mere $2,500. In 2013, Alamilla sold the land to Vega for $15,000.

When it was discovered that there was an issue of duplicate titles, the government compensated Vega to the tune of $400,000 in 2015. Government has since tried to recover the funds, leading to Wednesday’s hearing in which Vega and Lands Commissioner, Wilbert Vallejos, testified before the Court.

