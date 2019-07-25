Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, July 25th. 2019 –

A man and one of his children were seriously injured in a accident that occurred on the southern Hwy. 35 year old Panlo Rash who is an electrician of Independence village was driving his black Mitsubishi Montero at mile 3 when he saw a traffic checkpoint. According to eyewitnesses he swung his vehicle and lost control. He then crashed into the guard rail and the vehicle flipped and ended up on the other side of the road.

His wife Dolores Rash 35yrs and children Tyrki Rash 12yrs, Cailyn Rash 12 yrs, and Harrison Rash were also in the vehicle with him. They all received varying degrees of injury. Pablo Rash and Tyrki Rash were airlifted from the Southern Regional Hospital to KHMH while Cailyn Rash was also transported to KHMH by ambulance.

Statements from Mr. Rash and his wife will determine if he had believed that the checkpoint was not an official checkpoint, or if he believed it was an attempt to abduct or rob him and his family.

More details about this latest incident will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO