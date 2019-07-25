Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, July 25th. – 2019 –

Another incident has occurred on the Sarstoon River with the Guatemalan Armed Forces, in witch they badger and impede the passage of Belizeans trying to traverse the waterway in small boats. This latest incident is considered more serious than other recent incidents, and today the Ministry of National Security in Belize conveyed the details to what happened to the Foreign Ministry, who then sent an official protest to that country’s government.

“The Ministry of National Security has described this latest incident as “Very disappointing and demonstrates bad faith at a time when both countries have made significant progress in moving towards a permanent solution to the long-standing unfounded territorial claim.”

After careful review, the Ministry of National Security has given details on the incident:

The Belize Defence Force Forward Operating Base (FOB) reported that at about 9:23 a.m. on July 23rd, 2019, a Belizean vessel with seven civilians, including Mr. Wil Maheia of the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV) and Mr. Martin Cus of the Sarstoon Temash Institute for Indigenous Management (SATIM), approached the FOB and requested an escort to proceed into the Sarstoon River. The purpose of the trip was to conduct an investigation on information received that illegal activity was taking place in the area of Black Creek.

The group was being escorted by the Belize Coast Guard in a BDF metal shark type patrol vessel when they were approached by two GAF metal shark vessels, which intercepted the civilians and asked them to turn around. The BDF patrol commander informed the GAF that they would not turn around and that the civilians were being escorted by the BDF. The Belizean vessels proceeded along the river. Some four kilometers short of its destination, the BDF patrol vessel developed mechanical issues and had to return to base.

The Sarstoon FOB commander reports that the Guatemalan patrol vessels refused to let the civilian vessels proceed unescorted and insisted that they were to return which they did.

