Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 23rd. 2019 –

The Belize Olympic & Commonwealth Games Association will be sending a contingent of nine (9) to participate in the XVIII Pan American Games which is set to take place from July 26 through August 11, 2019 in Lima, Peru.

The Pan American Games is one of the largest multi-sport event with over 35 sports. Close to 7,000 athletes will participate in Lima 2019 including Olympic medalists and World champions.

The Belize delegation consists of:

Giovanni Alamilla- Chief of Mission

Jaheed Smith- Athletics (Official)

Elvin Penner- Canoe (Official)

Hilary Gladden- Athletics 100m (Athlete)

Godfrey Alford- Bodybuilding Men’s Classic (Athlete)

Francisca Cruz- Canoe Sprint K1 500m & k2 500m (Athlete)

Ruth Cruz- Canoe Sprint k1 200m & k2 500m (Athlete)

Amado Cruz- Canoe Sprint k1 200m & k1 1000m (Athlete)

Jordan Santos- Triathlon individual (Athlete)

Francisca Cruz has been selected as the flag bearer for Belize at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26. Francisca is the most decorated female paddler in the 22 year history of La Ruta Maya. She won 11 titles in 13 years of competitive paddling. She has earned the right to be called her country’s top female k1 paddler.

Team Belize departs the PGIA on July 23 at 5:10 pm.

Triathlete Jordan Santos will return on July 31, the canoe delegation on August 3rd while bodybuilding and athletics return on August 12.

