Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 23rd. 2019 –

The Ministry of Finance announced that at midnight on July 24, 2019, (Tonight) the pump prices for gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase as follows:

Regular Gasoline will increase by 18 cents from $10.37 to $10.55 per gallon;

Diesel Oil will increase by 12 cents from $9.96 to $10.08 per gallon; and Kerosene will increase by 26 cents from $7.45 to $7.71 per gallon.

The price for Premium Gasoline will remain unchanged at $10.63 per gallon.

