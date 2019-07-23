Belize News, Reporter.bz

Missing Farmer Found In Shallow Grave

Missing Farmer Found In Shallow Grave
July 23
14:23 2019
Tuesday, July 23rd. 2019 –

After a false alarm earlier today, family members have confirmed that the body of farmer Porfilio Nino, 65, was discovered in a shallow grave on his farm in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan. Nino was reported missing on Sunday after his daughter tried to reach him without success. We’ll have more details as we get them.

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
