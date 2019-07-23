Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 23rd. 2019 –

After a false alarm earlier today, family members have confirmed that the body of farmer Porfilio Nino, 65, was discovered in a shallow grave on his farm in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan. Nino was reported missing on Sunday after his daughter tried to reach him without success. We’ll have more details as we get them.

