Belize News, Reporter.bz

Boris Johnson Is The News Prime Minister Of Britain

July 23
16:19 2019
Tuesday, July 23rd. 2019 –

Britain has a new Prime Minister. He is Mr. Boris Johnson. He was elected as the new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members. He beat Jeremy Hunt winning 92,153 votes to Hunt’s 46,656. Boris Johnson is former London mayor who was also Foreign Secretary in the Government of Teresa May. In his victory speech, he said: “We are going to energise the country.

We are going to get Brexit done on 31 October and take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring with a new spirit of can do. We are once again going to believe in ourselves, and like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self doubt and negativity. ”Under Brexit Britain wants to leave the European Union and go on her own.

The outgoing PM, Teresa May, has resigned after a revolt by Conservative MPs over her Brexit policy. US President Donald Trump sent congratulations to Mr Johnson, tweeting: “He will be great!” Boris Johnson has pledged the UK will leave the European Union on 31 October “do or die”. He has accepted that a no-deal exit will happen if a new agreement cannot be reached by then.

With a personality and an ego on a scale that few of his colleagues can match, this is a man who even as a child wanted to be “world king”.

