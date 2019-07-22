Belize News, Reporter.bz

NTUCB Pushing To Re-instate CCC – Even Chester May Like It
July 22
17:15 2019
Monday, July 22nd. 2019 –

The National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB) has weighed in on the recent tailspin that crime has shown, which it feels is proof of “an inequitable economy that has poor social protections in place.” In a press release, the NTUCB raised concern over the impact that crime has had on the work force.

“Belize is at a juncture where the time is right to convene another Crime Control Commission, with representation from all stakeholders. …In addressing Belize’s crime crisis, the relevant authorities need to better access outside assistance such as CICIB…” the umbrella union wrote. It suggested that the Crooks and the Gayle Reports ought to be revisited for recommended strategies to effectively tackle the crime scourge.

The union also calls on the Police Department, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to take a more serious approach in the way they discharge their duties and responsibilities in order to achieve different and better outcomes than in the past.

