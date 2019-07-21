Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, July 21st. 2019 –

The weather-man did tell us all that there would be heavy rains over the weekend, and the roads, especially in the low lying areas are showing the results, in the past 36 hours there has been some flooded areas, and Motorists are urged to take note that certain areas of the country’s road network are under water.

The photo shows a portion of the Coastal Road at mile 23 flooded.

Exercise caution along this area.