Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Heavy Rains Cause Flooded Roads In Some Areas

Heavy Rains Cause Flooded Roads In Some Areas
July 21
10:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sunday, July 21st. 2019 –

The weather-man did tell us all that there would be heavy rains over the weekend, and the roads, especially in the low lying areas are showing the results, in the past 36 hours there has been some flooded areas, and Motorists are urged to take note that certain areas of the country’s road network are under water.

The photo shows a portion of the Coastal Road at mile 23 flooded.

Exercise caution along this area.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.