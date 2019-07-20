Belize News, Reporter.bz

A well-known Ghanaian taxi man, Emmanuel Ampomah, 52, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night by two passengers inside his cab as he drove along Seashore Drive around 8:00, just before his vehicle ran off the street and overturned in a drain.

Ampomah was found by responding Police wedged underneath the driver’s side of his vehicle bleeding profusely. According to reports, there were two occupants inside Ampomah’s vehicle when he was stabbed. They reportedly fled the scene after the vehicle came to a stop when it crashed. Residents in the area reported seeing two young men walking briskly from the direction where the incident happened.

According to Crimes Investigative Branch (CIB) Belize City Commanding Officer, Assistant Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, the two men entered Ampomah’s vehicle pretending to be fares and inflicted the stab wounds upon him while he was driving. Ampomah was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) but was pronounced dead on arrival. Cowo said Police have not yet been able to establish a particular motive for the crime but are looking at robbery as a possibility.

Cowo added that Police had not been able to determine what, if any, items were missing from his person and were contacting the family to assist with the investigation. Notably, Police recovered a knapsack from the vehicle which contained an identification card belonging to a student who presumably caught Ampomah’s cab. Police did not say whether the person whose ID was found was a person of interest but noted they were following all leads. Police have also interviewed several people in the immediate area of the incident and have retrieved surveillance footage to review.

Ampomah was known to work the late-shift, only coming out for duty after 6:00 p.m. Those who knew him said he was friendly and reasonable, offering an unbeatable $5 fare in his Toyota 4Runner. He was stationed outside the KHMH most nights and built a loyal client base of those working late shifts at the hospital and the Princess Ramada Hotel. The shift, no doubt, opened Ampomah to risk but his clients relied heavily on his service.

He was not known to have any relatives in Belize and was a resident of Chetumal Street in Belize City.

