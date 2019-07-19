Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, July 19TH. 2019 –

Police Officers in Punta Gorda are following up on the only substantial lead that they have so far in the discovery of a suspected drug plane which was found deep in Southern territory near the Guatemalan border.

That lead involves tracking down the owner of a yellow bulldozer which was found abandoned on a makeshift airstrip near to where the twin-engine aircraft was discovered on Sunday of this week.

Police sources say that they have been able to establish who the bulldozer belongs to and are working on trying to locate the individual for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police claimed that on Saturday night Punta Gorda Police were informed of a low-flying aircraft in the vicinity of Graham Creek, near the Guatemalan border. Due to the proximity of the location to the border elements from the Belize Defence Force was called in and on Sunday they were dispatched to the area to confirm the information.

That led to the discovery of a makeshift airstrip in the dense forest, a burnt twin-engine aircraft, and a bulldozer. Police say that no one was found in the area and neither was there evidence of any cargo. Additional information collected from the scene revealed that the clearing for the makeshift airstrip was not a recent one but appeared to have been done a while back.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO