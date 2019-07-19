Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, July 19, 2019 –

The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

In response to the request of the Minister of National Security, the Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has appointed a Special Investigation Team to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Alyson Major.

Members of the investigation team are: Senior Superintendent Suzette Anderson who heads the team, Superintendent Dwayne Sutherland from the Professional Standards Bureau, Inspector Isais Sanchez, Winnie Parchue representing the Umbudsman, and Martin Griffith from the Citizens Complaint Board.

At the conclusion of this investigation appropriate action will be taken as per the findings. The officers involved in the shooting will remain removed from active duty until such time.