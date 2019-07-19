Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • If You Are 16 & Under – The City Is On Lock-down At 6pm Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, at a press conference late Thursday evening, announced that following a spate of violent and shocking crimes in Belize City since the beginning of the...
  • Authorities Raid ‘Stash’ House A Police raid and search of what is believed to be a ‘stash house’ located at mile four and a half on the Phillip Goldson Highway on Tuesday morning yielded...
  • BOMBED BY THE F.T.C. PM Barrow Says ‘It Wasn’t Me!’ Prime Minister Dean Barrow called an unusual last minute press conference on Wednesday at the Princess Ramada Hotel, a venue seldom used, and unleashed an almost two hour tirade vigorously...
  • Salazar: FTC Got It Wrong Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Senator Aldo Salazar, following the Prime Minister’s press conference regarding the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam, spoke with the Reporter on Thursday and also denied...
  

If You Are 16 & Under – The City Is On Lock-down At 6pm

If You Are 16 & Under – The City Is On Lock-down At 6pm
July 19
22:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, at a press conference late Thursday evening, announced that following a spate of violent and shocking crimes in Belize City since the beginning of the week, a curfew will become effective starting Thursday night for children aged 16 and under. This time, however, Williams said the parents will be the ones held accountable for minors found out of their homes after hours.

The curfew becomes effective from 6:00 p.m., each evening and remains in effect until morning. Williams said many of the recent crimes being carried out have included children playing significant roles. Williams went on a tirade about the role parents must play in ensuring the safety of their children and also the role they play in their upbringing.

“I want to sound the warning to parents who want to have their kids out on the streets late at night and care nothing about their well-being…We will come for you…please ensure your children are home by 6:00,” Williams told the media.
Williams noted that much blame has been levied on the Police Department but said there needs to be a balance because the department is doing as much as it can but can only do so much. Williams explained that any underage child found outside their home beyond the curfew will be taken home and their parents will be picked up and taken to the police station to be held answerable for the offense. Williams said he would like to see the public hold parents accountable in the same manner they call for the Police to be held accountable. Williams said that the curfew applies to all areas of Belize City. He also said he would be making a request to have the designated curfew age of 16 increased to the age of 18.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • If You Are 16 & Under – The City Is On Lock-down At 6pm Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, at a press conference late Thursday evening, announced that following a spate of violent and shocking crimes in Belize City since the beginning of the...
  • Prison’s Got Talent A cache of treasure that sits inside the Kolbe Foundation Gift Shop located on the Boom/Hattieville Road is glaring testament to the amazing level of talent that lives behind the...
  • The Purge By: Dr. Abigail Joseph I grew up in a family house on Sibun Street in Belmopan. Times were different. Our parents and grandparents would put their chairs outside and watch...
  • Authorities Raid ‘Stash’ House A Police raid and search of what is believed to be a ‘stash house’ located at mile four and a half on the Phillip Goldson Highway on Tuesday morning yielded...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.