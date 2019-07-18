Belize News, Reporter.bz

Special Investigation Team to Look into Death of Alyson Major

July 18
12:37 2019
The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

Thursday, July 18th. 2019 –

The Minister of National Security Hon. John Saldivar has requested that the Commissioner of Police forms a Special Investigation Team to thoroughly investigate the shooting incident that led to the death of Alyson Major.

The police officers involved have been removed from active duty pending the outcome of this investigation after which appropriate action will be taken.

The Ministry of National Security continues to emphasize that good conduct from its officers is of paramount importance and action will be taken in every instance where inappropriate behavior is displayed towards the people they are to serve and protect.

The Commissioner of Police Chester Williams returns to the country today, July 18, 2019.

