Belize News, Reporter.bz

Taxi-Man Shot & Killed On North Side

July 17
09:41 2019
Wednesday, July 17th. 2019 –

Last night a taxi-driver was killed on Seashore Drive, the street on which the Prime Minister of the country resides. Just after 8:00 Police were called to the scene of an accident where a silver Toyota 4 Runner had run into a drain and flipped on its side. Inside they found the body of Emmanuel Ampomah, 52.

An 8-inch knife was also found in the driver’s seat. The investigation indicates that just prior to his death Ampomah was in the vehicle with two men who were seen exiting the vehicle just before it ran into the drain.

