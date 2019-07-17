Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, July 17th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that Police have detained one person for questioning in a home invasion and assault of the Mayor of San Ignacio/Santa Elena Town, Earl Trapp last night. Trapp and his wife were at their home in San Ignacio when three men in full camouflage, claiming to be Police, gained entry to his home stating that they were on duty and wanted refreshments.

Once inside they attacked the Mayor and tried to tie him up, while holding his wife at gunpoint. They then ransacked the house and took a safe with an undisclosed amount of currency inside, before escaping in a red SUV parked outside the Mayor’s house waiting for them. The Mayor was injured in the home invasion.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. The full story in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

