Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, July 17th. 2019 –

In the past 72 hours the nation of Belize and in particular, Belize City is traumatized by daily murders and mysterious events that begs the question, WHY ?, does a nation and a City with approximately 100 thousand people have a higher homicide rate than London, a city of 8.1 million.

We commend the continuous efforts of the police and those who are trying to find solutions and strategy to combat the root cause of the problem. But the last 3 days has been so outrageous that we all must ask more questions, as to why is this happening.

Today, Allyson Majors died at the KHMH after being shot by an unknown police officer, while fleeing the police, but driving in the direction of the main police station.

At a press conference earlier today, Ret’d. Col. George Lovell, CEO in the Ministry of National Security, told the media this afternoon that the public can be assured that there will be a thorough investigation into the death of Allyson Major, and if indeed the allegations of him being shot without provocation by a Police Officer is true, then that officer will be dealt with.

And, in response to the death of their love-one, the family of Allyson Majors sought the legal assistance of the Law Firm of Musa and Balderamos .

Following the murder of Allyson Major as a result of a bullet fired by a Police Officer, representatives from the Ministry of National Security and the Belize Police Department met with family members of Major at the offices of Musa and Balderamos in Belize City. Attorney and friend of the deceased, Kareem Musa, spoke to the media after the meeting.

On Monday, July 15th. 2019 – A gruesome discovery was made when half of the body of Doren Grinage was found in the river near the water treatment facility.

On Tuesday July 16th. 2019 – A small shop owner and Businessman was killed for unknown reasons.

On Tuesday July 16th. 2019 – Allyson Major was pursued by police in a wild chase into the heart of the city and shot in the head. he reportedly died the following morning at the hospital.

On Tuesday July 16th. 2019 – A well known Taxi man was murdered on the north side, and no sign of robbery was evident.

There is also 3 other murders that happened during the past 72 hours,

We must all ask more questions, WHY IS THERE SO MUCH VIOLENCE IN BELIZE ?

