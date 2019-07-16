Belize News, Reporter.bz

The Wild & Elusive Frank Trapp – Escaped Twice In 48hrs.

July 16
13:13 2019
UPDATE:

The Reporter has just confirmed that Trapp has been detained in Corozal and is currently being transported to Belize City.

The Reporter has confirmed that the Police are seeking Frank Trapp, 26, a man charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault and other charges who escaped from the KHMH yesterday. It is alleged that Trapp, who lives in San Pedro, broke into his ex’s home two weeks ago and beat her up, was detained by Police but escaped and beat up the woman again.

On Friday night Trapp allegedly kidnapped the woman and ordered her into his taxi with a knife, but she managed to escape and Trapp drove the taxi at high-speed into a cement wall near Banyan Bay. Trapp was airlifted to the KHMH, and was to be arraigned on Monday but escaped from the KHMH. Family members say he went back to San Pedro and attacked the woman again, but we haven’t gotten official Police confirmation of that allegation.

