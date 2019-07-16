Belize News, Reporter.bz

Police Chase & Gun Shots In Downtown Belize City

July 16
17:53 2019
VIDEO BELOW

Tuesday, July 16th. 2019 –

The Reporter has been informed by multiple sources that the incident which unfolded at the foot of the Swing Bridge was the result of Police chasing a red pickup. We are told that a man inside the pickup, identified as Allison Major, was shot and was rushed to the KHMH in the back of a Police pickup.

The video shows the hectic scene and crowd of on-lookers. as police remove the body of Alison Major from a vehicle which crashed into a Sarteneja bus after a wild police case which ended just before the swing bridge in the heart of the city.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

