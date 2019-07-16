Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 16th. 2019 –

As part of its ongoing initiatives to provide quality healthcare medications, the Ministry of Health sent five different generic medications to the Caribbean Regional Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) Drug Testing Laboratory, which is CARICOM’s regional reference laboratory for testing. The medications range from antibiotics to antidiabetic drugs that were sampled from the public sector.

All five medications have passed the quality tests performed as per international standards. This means that these generic medications are of confirmed quality.

The medications were selected based on a risk-based approach strategy which includes medications from the larger population and public health program. The Ministry remains committed in the continuous monitoring of pharmaceuticals and hereby seeks ongoing public engagement in reporting any suspicious medication to the Drug Inspectorate Unit at 828-4467 or via the drugalert@health.gov.bz email.