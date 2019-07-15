Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, July 15th. 2019 –

A gruesome discovery was made earlier today near the water treatment plant on the Northern Hwy. The Reporter has confirmed that half of the body of 16 year old Doren Grinage , has been found in the water near the facility.

Doren Grinage was last seen alive on July 11th when he left his home at Mile 19 on the old Northern Highway. We’ll keep following this breaking story.

The Reporter extends our sincere condolences to the family of Doren Grinage.

More details about this latest news will be available here, VIA UPDATES

