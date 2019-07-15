Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • BOMBED BY THE F.T.C. PM Barrow Says ‘It Wasn’t Me!’ Prime Minister Dean Barrow called an unusual last minute press conference on Wednesday at the Princess Ramada Hotel, a venue seldom used, and unleashed an almost two hour tirade vigorously...
  • Salazar: FTC Got It Wrong Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Senator Aldo Salazar, following the Prime Minister’s press conference regarding the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam, spoke with the Reporter on Thursday and also denied...
  • Eight Belizean Beauties…One Title Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Plans to get the 2019 Miss Universe Belize Pageant underway have already commenced and last Friday the organizers introduced the eight Belizean, beauties that are...
  • Want A US Visa? Watch What You Post Online! Friday, July 12th. 2019 – If you are thinking about applying for a US Visa to tour, shop or study in that country, you might want to be careful of...
  

Gruesome Body Of Missing Teen Found

Gruesome Body Of Missing Teen Found
July 15
15:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Monday, July 15th. 2019 –

A gruesome discovery was made earlier today near the water treatment plant on the Northern Hwy. The Reporter has confirmed that half of the body of 16 year old Doren Grinage , has been found in the water near the facility.

Doren Grinage was last seen alive on July 11th when he left his home at Mile 19 on the old Northern Highway. We’ll keep following this breaking story.

The Reporter extends our sincere condolences to the family of Doren Grinage.

More details about this latest news will be available here, VIA UPDATES

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.