Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, July 14th. 2019 –

Late Friday the six men detained for the robbery of Cooking Master restaurant Thursday night were formally arrested and charged. Francis Lizama, 19, Delroy Chaplin, 35, Raheem Budran, 19yrs, Kareem Heusner, 30yrs, Shane Budran, 43yrs, and Alton Garcia, 23, were charged jointly with Robbery, Handling Stolen Goods, Being the Member of a Gang, (two counts) Possession of a Firearm for the Benefit of a Gang, (three counts) of Participation in Criminal Activity, (three counts) of Kept Firearm without a Gun License and (two counts) of Kept Ammunition without a Gun License.

The men will be formally arraigned on Monday.

