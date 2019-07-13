Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, July 13th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed another murder, this one on the Hummingbird Highway.

According to reports, around 3:00am this morning Police visited an area between Miles 15 and 16 on the Hummingbird Highway where they found the body of Alta Vista resident Fidel Edilberto Bardales, 36. He had large chop wounds to his face and head and was in the bush on the side of the road.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.