Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, 12 July 2019 –

As of 5:30 this evening, no charges had been levied against six men believed to have been involved in the robbery late last night of a popular restaurant located on St. Thomas Street in Belize City.

According to reports, around 11:19 Thursday night, acting on information received, Police visited Cooking Master where they were informed that the establishment had just been robbed. A Chinese businessman told responding officers that he was sitting outside the restaurant when he was approached by two men who came from the direction of Heusner’s Crescent. Both men wore masks and were armed. He told Police they forced him inside at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a bag behind the counter before running outside where a van waited.

Shortly after, cops were able to stop a van matching the description given on Iguana Street, immediately behind the Raccoon Street Police Station. Six men were inside, all known to Police, along with 9mm weapons and ammunition. The men were immediately taken into custody.

Police sources say the men will likely be charged today and will be arraigned on Monday. The Reporter was unable to confirm whether any money was recovered from the van.

