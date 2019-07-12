Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Salazar: FTC Got It Wrong Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Senator Aldo Salazar, following the Prime Minister’s press conference regarding the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam, spoke with the Reporter on Thursday and also denied...
  • Eight Belizean Beauties…One Title Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Plans to get the 2019 Miss Universe Belize Pageant underway have already commenced and last Friday the organizers introduced the eight Belizean, beauties that are...
  • Want A US Visa? Watch What You Post Online! Friday, July 12th. 2019 – If you are thinking about applying for a US Visa to tour, shop or study in that country, you might want to be careful of...
  • DOE Says It Has Not Approved Project Near Gales Point By Marion Ali  – July 5th. 2019 – The Department of the Environment (DOE) is planning to conduct site inspection of a project that is reportedly already taking place near Gales Point, Manatee Village in...
  

KHMH – Staff Walk-Out

KHMH – Staff Walk-Out
July 12
20:08 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, 12 July 2019

This evening members of KHMH staff from all categories, along with the Executive of the KHMH Workers Union, walked out of the hospital during a meeting and gathered in front of the building for half an hour. They did so in direct protest of an ongoing controversy over pension payments.

Tonight, Secretary of the KHMH Workers Union, Romilio Castañeda, told the Reporter that the essential services of the facility were not disrupted, since those who walked out had gotten permission to attend the meeting, and included staff members who were off-shift. He also confirmed that the next step is a meeting with Minister of Health Pablo Marin in Belmopan on Monday, where discussions will include not only the pension issue but other pressing matters.

The primary concern for the Union remains the question of whether KHMH staff members are considered public officers and are eligible for pensions. The CEO and KHMH Board of Governors, based on a series of legal opinions, have determined that they are not. The Union, however, has gotten their own legal opinions which say that staff are eligible for pensions, and are insisting that the matter be taken out of the realm of legal opinions, and to the Cabinet or the Court for final clarity.

Castañeda says that the staff believes that since they are obliged to deal with referrals from other regional hospitals, and the staff of those regional hospitals are all eligible for pension, then the staff at the KHMH should also receive that consideration.

This evening a source from the Ministry of Health maintained that the staff at the KHMH are directly governed by the KHMH Authority, a Statutory Body, and as such they do not come under the public service – whether for payment, pension benefits or discipline.

The Reporter will have an update next week, following the meeting of the Union and the Minister.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • BARROW & WILLIAMS Does Legal Ballet – After FTC Findings Friday, 12 July 2019 – On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dean Barrow, flanked by AIBL liquidator Julian Murillo and Central Bank Governor Joy Grant, refuted allegations made in a 50-page Court...
  • Police Hold 6 Men Following Robbery At Cooking Masters Friday, 12 July 2019 – As of 5:30 this evening, no charges had been levied against six men believed to have been involved in the robbery late last night of...
  • KHMH – Staff Walk-Out Friday, 12 July 2019 This evening members of KHMH staff from all categories, along with the Executive of the KHMH Workers Union, walked out of the hospital during a meeting...
  • Salazar: FTC Got It Wrong Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Senator Aldo Salazar, following the Prime Minister’s press conference regarding the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam, spoke with the Reporter on Thursday and also denied...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.