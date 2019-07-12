Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Salazar: FTC Got It Wrong Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Senator Aldo Salazar, following the Prime Minister’s press conference regarding the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam, spoke with the Reporter on Thursday and also denied...
  • Eight Belizean Beauties…One Title Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Plans to get the 2019 Miss Universe Belize Pageant underway have already commenced and last Friday the organizers introduced the eight Belizean, beauties that are...
  • Want A US Visa? Watch What You Post Online! Friday, July 12th. 2019 – If you are thinking about applying for a US Visa to tour, shop or study in that country, you might want to be careful of...
  • DOE Says It Has Not Approved Project Near Gales Point By Marion Ali  – July 5th. 2019 – The Department of the Environment (DOE) is planning to conduct site inspection of a project that is reportedly already taking place near Gales Point, Manatee Village in...
  

BARROW & WILLIAMS Does Legal Ballet – After FTC Findings

BARROW & WILLIAMS Does Legal Ballet – After FTC Findings
July 12
20:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, 12 July 2019 –

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dean Barrow, flanked by AIBL liquidator Julian Murillo and Central Bank Governor Joy Grant, refuted allegations made in a 50-page Court document filed by the Federal Trade Commission in Florida on June 10th. That document was filed to counter AIBL’s application to have bankruptcy proceedings heard in Belize, and not in the US. PDF Of Letter Sent To All Media Orgs In Belize

The document contained allegations against Prime Minister Barrow, his law firm and other parties associated with the Government of Belize and AIBL – allegations which the Prime Minister scuttled in a session which lasted approximately two hours.

Today, to bolster the public relations damage control in that extended session, law firm Barrow and Williams, acting on behalf of Prime Minister Dean Barrow, issued a powerful warning to all media houses, stating – “Though we remain mindful of your mandate as media houses, we are to emphasize that any reporting of material must be both true and fair to all involved. Given the spurious nature of this particular material, we emphasize that commentary that may be made on the basis of it may not be justifiable, including as either fair comment or as privileged.”

The letter, signed by attorney Nigel Ebanks, closes by stating, “We are to therefore notify you that any re-broadcast, re-publication, or repeating in any form of this information and/or of unjustifiable commentary related to it may subject you to civil action…any defamation or slander of our client poses a special risk to you since if you are proven liable, a court will be obliged to take our client’s standing and reputation into account with the result that any award of damages against you may be increased.”

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Belize also weighed in on the matter, warning against the use of the material contained in the document. The brief release stated, “The FTC is an independent entity, whose views and actions do not represent those of the U.S. government. Neither U.S. Embassy Belmopan nor the State Department contributed to or approved the FTC’s arguments as presented in its filing. Furthermore, we note that the persons referred to in the filing did not have an opportunity to counter the allegations in court. Therefore, we strongly caution against making any accusations based on the filing.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • BARROW & WILLIAMS Does Legal Ballet – After FTC Findings Friday, 12 July 2019 – On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dean Barrow, flanked by AIBL liquidator Julian Murillo and Central Bank Governor Joy Grant, refuted allegations made in a 50-page Court...
  • Police Hold 6 Men Following Robbery At Cooking Masters Friday, 12 July 2019 – As of 5:30 this evening, no charges had been levied against six men believed to have been involved in the robbery late last night of...
  • KHMH – Staff Walk-Out Friday, 12 July 2019 This evening members of KHMH staff from all categories, along with the Executive of the KHMH Workers Union, walked out of the hospital during a meeting...
  • Salazar: FTC Got It Wrong Friday, July 12th. 2019 – Senator Aldo Salazar, following the Prime Minister’s press conference regarding the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam, spoke with the Reporter on Thursday and also denied...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.