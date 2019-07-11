Belize News, Reporter.bz

Joseph Budna Caught In Camalote Village

July 11
13:36 2019
Thursday, July 11th. 2019 –

Police have captured fugitive Joseph Budna, 38. The Reporter has confirmed that the former journalist was caught in Camalote sometime this morning. Budna, serving a 30 year sentence in Guatemala for kidnapping and a previous escape, eluded Guatemalan authorities during a visit to a hospital in late May.

Budna had contacted the Reporter days after his escape to say that he was being treated inhumanely at the prison, and was hoping that Belizean authorities could intervene, and perhaps he could serve the remainder of his sentence in Belize.

