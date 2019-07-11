Belize News, Reporter.bz

High Heat & Max AC Causes Tourist Bus To Overheat – Fire

July 11
13:23 2019
VIDEO BELOW

Thursday, July 11th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed with a representative from Chukka that no tourists were hurt when a tour bus caught fire earlier just outside Hattieville. That representative told us that all tourists were taken off at the first sign of smoke, put on another bus and they continued on to their scheduled tour at the Belize Zoo. The bus was totally destroyed.

Most auto-mechanics will tell you that during the hot days and the need to run the air-conditioner at maximum is one of the primary causes for vehicles to overheat and ignite the oils and fluids that is on the engine, therefore it’s very important to keep your vehicle well maintained, since that AC unit puts added load on the vehicle’s engine.

