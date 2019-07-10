Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, July 10th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that at least eight persons are currently detained at the Ladyville Police Station after a suspected human trafficking operation was broken up Tuesday evening (July 9th.) on the Crooked Tree road.

Two vehicles, one of them a Benque taxi and the other the transport vehicle have been confiscated, along with four Honduran immigrants – two adults and two minors – and reportedly four Belizeans – one of them an employee of the Human Services Department believed to be the ‘organizer’ of the human trafficking operation.

There has been no official Police release yet. More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.