Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • DOE Says It Has Not Approved Project Near Gales Point By Marion Ali  – July 5th. 2019 – The Department of the Environment (DOE) is planning to conduct site inspection of a project that is reportedly already taking place near Gales Point, Manatee Village in...
  • Fire Department Digs Deep To Address Challenges Friday, July 5th. 2019 – It is a given that – no matter what – there is no good news about a fire, and whenever there is one, the Fire...
  • PUP Calls Out PM on BTL – GST Tax Scandal The People’s United Party (PUP) has written to Prime Minister Dean Barrow requesting full public disclosure regarding documents that show that BTL potentially owes the GST Department upward of $50...
  • How SSB Reached the Point of Near Collapse Friday, July 5th. 2019 – On July 1st, the first in a series of hikes to Social Security contributions to save the fund from total collapse, came into effect, affecting...
  

Human Trafficking Problem – 8 People Detained

Human Trafficking Problem – 8 People Detained
July 10
08:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wednesday, July 10th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that at least eight persons are currently detained at the Ladyville Police Station after a suspected human trafficking operation was broken up Tuesday evening (July 9th.) on the Crooked Tree road.

Two vehicles, one of them a Benque taxi and the other the transport vehicle have been confiscated, along with four Honduran immigrants – two adults and two minors – and reportedly four Belizeans – one of them an employee of the Human Services Department believed to be the ‘organizer’ of the human trafficking operation.

There has been no official Police release yet. More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Human Trafficking Problem – 8 People Detained Wednesday, July 10th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that at least eight persons are currently detained at the Ladyville Police Station after a suspected human trafficking operation was broken...
  • UPDATE: Woman’s Body Found In Cane-Field On San Lorenzo Rd. Tuesday, July 9th. 2019 – 5.30pm As a follow up to the discovery of the body of a female in a cane-field behind the San Lorenzo community this morning, the...
  • Belize to Develop Marine Litter and Waste Management Policy & Action Plan A beach litter survey was conducted as a part of the ongoing collaboration between the Department of the...
  • UPDATE: Belmopan Robbery Gone Bad For Robber – Shot With His Own Gun By Marion Ali – Sunday July 7th. 2019 – 7.00pm Police have released official information on the robbery at Puma Service Station in Belmopan this afternoon and the subsequent shooting...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.