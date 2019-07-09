Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 9th. 2019 – 5.30pm

As a follow up to the discovery of the body of a female in a cane-field behind the San Lorenzo community this morning, the Reporter has confirmed that the deceased is Yanira Mariela Novelo, 24, of San Jose Village.

Sources say that Novelo’s son was found Monday walking alone on the San Lorenzo Road with a stab wound to his ribcage. He allegedly told Police that he and his mother were being held at a farm on the San Lorenzo Road when he managed to escape.

This morning, the body of Novelo was found by a search party in a canefield about 4 miles down the San Lorenzo Road. She had been stabbed to death.

Tuesday, July 9th. 2019 – 12.30pm. –

The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that a woman was found murdered and her body dumped in a cane-field on the San Lorenzo Road in the Orange Walk district.

We have also confirmed that the woman’s young son was also wounded by her attackers and he is now at the Northern Regional Hospital receiving treatment.

