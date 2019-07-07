Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali – Sunday, July 7th. 2019 –

A man reportedly died from drowning in San Pedro yesterday.

Police got the alert sometime around 3:00 yesterday afternoon that the person, who was foaming from the mouth, was taken to a clinic on the island. When they went to the clinic they saw the man, dressed in brown boxers. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police investigations have revealed that the man, still unidentied, had gone in the sea while under the influence of alcohol around noon to dive for pint bottles. He reportedly could not stay afloat and was later located and taken out of the water.

The body has been transferred to the KHMH for a post mortem examination while Police try to establish who he is.