Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • DOE Says It Has Not Approved Project Near Gales Point By Marion Ali  – July 5th. 2019 – The Department of the Environment (DOE) is planning to conduct site inspection of a project that is reportedly already taking place near Gales Point, Manatee Village in...
  • Fire Department Digs Deep To Address Challenges Friday, July 5th. 2019 – It is a given that – no matter what – there is no good news about a fire, and whenever there is one, the Fire...
  • PUP Calls Out PM on BTL – GST Tax Scandal The People’s United Party (PUP) has written to Prime Minister Dean Barrow requesting full public disclosure regarding documents that show that BTL potentially owes the GST Department upward of $50...
  • How SSB Reached the Point of Near Collapse Friday, July 5th. 2019 – On July 1st, the first in a series of hikes to Social Security contributions to save the fund from total collapse, came into effect, affecting...
  

Man Dies From Drowning In San Pedro

Man Dies From Drowning In San Pedro
July 07
18:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

By Marion Ali – Sunday, July 7th. 2019 –

A man reportedly died from drowning in San Pedro yesterday.

Police got the alert sometime around 3:00 yesterday afternoon that the person, who was foaming from the mouth, was taken to a clinic on the island. When they went to the clinic they saw the man, dressed in brown boxers. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police investigations have revealed that the man, still unidentied, had gone in the sea while under the influence of alcohol around noon to dive for pint bottles. He reportedly could not stay afloat and was later located and taken out of the water.

The body has been transferred to the KHMH for a post mortem examination while Police try to establish who he is.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Belmopan Robbery Gone Bad For Robber – Shot With His Own Gun By Marion Ali – Sunday July 7th. 2019 – A man who reportedly robbed Buca Service Station in Belmopan is in a stable condition at the Western Regional Hospital after...
  • Man Dies From Drowning In San Pedro By Marion Ali – Sunday, July 7th. 2019 – A man reportedly died from drowning in San Pedro yesterday. Police got the alert sometime around 3:00 yesterday afternoon that the...
  • The Nationalization Saga By: Neri O. Briceño While it had become apparent for those of us looking on from the sidelines that BTL was in trouble, the proverbial fish has finally come from...
  • STIs – Out of Sight, Out of Mind? By: Dr. Abigail Joseph A couple years ago, there were talks of a color coded condom that would change color according to the type of Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) that...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.