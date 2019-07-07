Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali – Sunday July 7th. 2019 –

A man who reportedly robbed Buca Service Station in Belmopan is in a stable condition at the Western Regional Hospital after he was knocked down and then shot with a gun which he used to commit the robbery.

The Reporter understands that after the robbery, the man ran out and tried unsuccessfully to stop two vehicles, before he was pursued by a man in a vehicle, who knocked him down and took the gun and shot him with it.

More details about this incident will be available here VIA UPDATES.