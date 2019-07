By Marion Ali – Saturday, July 6th. 2019 –

Police have confirmed that a woman was shot last night while asleep in her house on Neal’s Pen Road in Belize City.

Police say that Kanchi Casey, 31, was asleep with her husband around 10:30 pm, when a bullet ripped through the door of their plywood home at #108. The bullet struck Ms Casey in her upper back. She is in a stable condition at the KHMH and Police are investigating the incident.