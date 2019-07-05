Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali – Friday, July 5th. 2019 –

Tension is brewing again between some 22 households in the Belama Phase 4 area and Chinese businessman, Alex Chang, who claims to have legal rights (Power of Attorney) to the land the families live on.

Today we received video footage of someone using a power saw to cut down a tree in one of the yards, presumably sent by Chang to do so.

But Freetown Area Representative, Francis Fonseca, in whose division the families reside and who is also representing them in Court, has indicated to the Reporter that the Court has not ordered the families to vacate the lots, yet action is being taken in an attempt to intimidate them.

Fonseca also says he feels that the Power of Attorney document which the businessman has provided is “fraudulent” and he will seek to prove that in Court.

Fonseca pointed out that the witness who signed the document in the capacity of Commissioner of the Supreme Court and Senior Justice of the Peace is disgraced former UDP City Councilor, Eric Chang.