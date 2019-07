By Marion Ali – July 5th. 2019 –

A man was stabbed last night over a bicycle in Belize City.

Matthew Smith, 27, who resides on Plues Street, was on East Collet Canal near the Conch Shell Bay area around 6:45 pm, when he got into an argument with another man over Smith’s missing bicycle. The two got into a struggle, and Smith suffered a large cut under his armpit.

Police have detained the suspect pending charges..