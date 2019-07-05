Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali – Friday, July 5th. 2019 –

Police have arresred and charged Lloyd Leslie with being a member of a gang. Leslie pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 due by March 3, 2020 or he will spend eight months in prison.

According to Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, to date, some 21 gang members have been charged with that offence; five from Back-a-Land Crips, two from PIV Bloods, three from Rocky Road Bloods, seven from George Street Bloods and four from South Side Crips.