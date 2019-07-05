Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali – Friday, July 5th. 2019 –

A family is homeless as a result of a fire at #1519 George Price Drive in Dangriga this morning.

We understand that the home owner, Jason Cacho Sr., was outside in his yard sometime around 7:30 when he noticed smoke coming from one of the rooms. Cacho tried and save his house and belongings but it was already too late.

The wooden structure measuring 22 feet by 24 feet, and valued at $25,000, was completely gutted, leaving Cacho, his wife, Lynn and their four children displaced.

The house was not insured and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.