Belize News, Reporter.bz

DOE Says It Has Not Approved Project Near Gales Point

July 05
13:20 2019
By Marion Ali  – July 5th. 2019 –

The Department of the Environment (DOE) is planning to conduct site inspection of a project that is reportedly already taking place near Gales Point, Manatee Village in the Belize District that could have environmental impacts but for which no approval has been given as yet.

We followed up on a Facebook post by Ms Luz Hunter, that a foreign aggregate company has reportedly purchased a large piece of land in an area called White Ridge next to the village and appears to be preparing to start operation there.

According to sources within the Department of Environment, there is a foreign company that has made an application to conduct some type of activity in the area, but that no approval has been given. As we understand it, the department is planning to conduct site inspection of the area to investigate if indeed the operation has already begun.

The concern raised by Ms Hunter is that Gales Point lies very close to a sandy stretch which the endangered Hawksbill turtle use for nesting and that any kind of development, dredging or extraction may cause harm to the natural habitat that these animals depend on.

While in the area, the environmental team will also inspect bulldozing that has reportedly occurred for a road near the Soldier Creek Bridge further up on the Coastal Road. The department’s officials also were not aware of this activity when we spoke to them about it this week and said they could only comment officially on the two matters after they have conducted site inspection at the two locations to see what is happening there.

